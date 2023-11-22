Health Care Sector Update for 11/22/2023: ATPC, TRDA, FRLN

Health care stocks were rising Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each adding 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) gained 0.5%.

In corporate news, Agape ATP (ATPC) shares jumped 23% after the company said it may buy back up to $1 million of its shares over the next six months.

Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) tumbled 30% after it said Wednesday the US Food and Drug Administration has declined to lift a clinical hold on an investigational new-drug application for a phase 1 trial of ENTR-601-44 for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN) gained 11% after saying it has agreed to be acquired by Syncona's newly established portfolio company for about $28.3 million in cash.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.