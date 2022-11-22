US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 11/22/2022: OBSV, XOMA, NUTX, MDT, XLV, IBB

November 22, 2022 — 09:17 am EST

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.44% higher, and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was inactive recently.

ObsEva (OBSV) was gaining more than 41% after saying it has sold and assigned all its rights to Ebopiprant, an experimental drug for preterm labor, to Xoma (XOMA) for up to $113 million.

Nutex Health (NUTX), which debuted on Nasdaq in April, reported a Q3 loss of $0.65 per diluted share. Nutex Health was recently up more than 8%.

Medtronic (MDT) was dropping 4% after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.30 per diluted share, down from $1.32 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.28.

MTNewswires
