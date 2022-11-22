Health Care Sector Update for 11/22/2022: INNV,ACHL,MDT

Health care stocks were mostly higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) climbing 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was rising 0.2%.

In company news, InnovAge (INNV) gained 8.4% after Tuesday saying the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has lifted its regulatory sanction that's kept the medical services provider from enrolling new Medicare-eligible patients since September 2021. The California Department of Health Care Services last year issued similar sanctions that remain in place while the agency completes its audit of InnovAge's operations in Sacramento.

Achilles Therapeutics (ACHL) has turned 1.1% lower this afternoon, giving back an early 7% advance that followed the UK-based biopharmaceuticals company Tuesday saying its immunotherapy targeting clonal neoantigens identified using its Achilles Clonality Engine has received a US patent.

Medtronic (MDT) dropped 5.5% after reporting declines in its fiscal Q2 net income and sales compared with year-ago levels and, trailing analyst estimates for the three months ended Oct. 28. The medical device giant also cut its FY23 earnings outlook, now projecting adjusted net income in a range of $5.25 to $5.30 per share compared with its previous forecast expecting between $5.53 to $5.65 per share and now lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $5.53 per share profit this year.

