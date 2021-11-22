Health Care Sector Update for 11/22/2021: TWST, PHG, BNTX, PFE, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.25% while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently inactive.

Twist Bioscience (TWST) was down 5% after booking a fiscal Q4 loss of $0.84 per share, compared with a loss of $0.54 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.79.

Royal Philips (PHG) said it has repurchased more than 3.9 million of its shares at a weighted average price of 37.45 euros ($42.25) per share. Royal Philips was slipping past 3% in recent trading.

BioNTech (BNTX) was up more than 2% after the company and Pfizer (PFE) said follow-up data from a longer-term analysis of the safety and efficacy of their COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents 12 through 15 years of age demonstrate that the vaccine is 100% effective against the virus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.