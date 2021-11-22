Health Care Sector Update for 11/22/2021: BCRX,RPRX,ALNY,AFMD,AUPH

Health care stocks were mixed late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) slipped 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index gained less than 0.1%.

In company news, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) climbed 5.4% after Royalty Pharma (RPRX) acquired additional royalty interests in BioCryst's BCX9930 drug candidate and its Orladeyo angioedema medication in exchange. Royalty Pharma also bought $50 million of BioCryst shares at $13 apiece, the company said, while the Canadian pension plan OMERS Capital Markets purchased a capped, tiered, declining royalty on direct annual net sales of Orladeyo.

Affimed (AFMD) added 4.2%, reversing an early decline after the German immuno-oncology company said seven of the 16 lymphoma patients had complete responses and another nine patients had partial responses after treatment with cytokine-preactivated natural killer cells derived from cord blood. No serious adverse events were observed during the phase I/II trial, the company said.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) rose 3.7% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the drug maker's stock to buy from neutral, setting $273 share price target, while Needham increased its price target by $25 to $205 apiece and reiterated a buy rating.

Among decliners, Aurinia Pharma (AUPH) shares plunged nearly 31% after the biotech disclosed a $250 million offering of its securities.

