US Markets
BCRX

Health Care Sector Update for 11/22/2021: BCRX,RPRX,ALNY,AFMD,AUPH

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were mixed late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) slipped 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index gained less than 0.1%.

In company news, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) climbed 5.4% after Royalty Pharma (RPRX) acquired additional royalty interests in BioCryst's BCX9930 drug candidate and its Orladeyo angioedema medication in exchange. Royalty Pharma also bought $50 million of BioCryst shares at $13 apiece, the company said, while the Canadian pension plan OMERS Capital Markets purchased a capped, tiered, declining royalty on direct annual net sales of Orladeyo.

Affimed (AFMD) added 4.2%, reversing an early decline after the German immuno-oncology company said seven of the 16 lymphoma patients had complete responses and another nine patients had partial responses after treatment with cytokine-preactivated natural killer cells derived from cord blood. No serious adverse events were observed during the phase I/II trial, the company said.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) rose 3.7% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the drug maker's stock to buy from neutral, setting $273 share price target, while Needham increased its price target by $25 to $205 apiece and reiterated a buy rating.

Among decliners, Aurinia Pharma (AUPH) shares plunged nearly 31% after the biotech disclosed a $250 million offering of its securities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BCRX RPRX ALNY AFMD AUPH

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular