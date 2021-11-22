Health Care Sector Update for 11/22/2021: AUPH,ALNY,AFMD

Health care stocks were mixed Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.1% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) slipped 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index gained 0.2%.

In company news, Aurinia Pharma (AUPH) shares dropped nearly 30% after the biotech disclosed a $250 million at-the-market common stock offering.

Affimed (AFMD) fell 4.2%, giving back an early 6.2% advance as the German immuno-oncology company said 7 of the 16 lymphoma patients had complete responses and the other 9 partial responses after treatment with cytokine-preactivated natural killer cells derived from cord blood. No serious adverse events were observed in the phase 1/2 trial, the company said.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) rose 5.6% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the drug maker's stock to buy from neutral, setting $273 share price target, while Needham increased its price target by $25 to $205 apiece and reiterated a buy rating.

