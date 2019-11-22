Health Care Sector Update for 11/22/2019: VIVE,CYAD,SENS,ORGO

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +1.44%

PFE +1.07%

ABT -0.21%

MRK +0.53%

AMGN +0.33%

Health care stocks were edging higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing over 0.1% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up nearly 0.2% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing more than 0.1%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Viveve Medical (VIVE) declined more than 57% after the medical-device company disclosed plans for the sale of up to $34.5 million worth of its securities, including 662,252 shares of its common stock and nearly 2.65 million Series A preferred shares convertible into almost 7.95 million common shares. The company also will provide buyers with warrants to buy up to 6.62 million additional shares.

In other sector news:

(+) Senseonics Holdings (SENS) rose more than 9% after late Thursday the company reported positive new data for its Eversense continuous glucose monitor, saying 945 diabetic adults using the device over four sensor cycles experienced no degradation of their glucose outcomes as well as no decline in performance.

(+) Celyad SA (CYAD) climbed over 10% on Friday after the oncology drugmaker said it has received about $9.4 million in grants and recoverable cash advances from the Walloon Region in Belgium. The new money will support the development of the company's CAR-T cell-based drug candidates to treat certain types of acute myeloid leukemia along with next-generation drugs now in preclinical development.

(-) Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO) dropped as much as 28% on Friday, sliding to a session low of $4.61 a share, after the regenerative medicine company priced 9 million Class A common shares at $5.00 apiece, representing a 17.6% discount to Thursday's closing price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.