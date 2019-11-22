Health Care Sector Update for 11/22/2019: JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN, SENS, ORGO, HSDT

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: flat

PFE: flat

ABT: flat

MRK: flat

AMGN: flat

Leading health care stocks were flat during pre-market trading Friday.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT), which was down more than 32% after announcing an underwritten public offering of its class A common shares.

(-) Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO), retreated more than 15% after pricing a public offering of 9 million class A common shares at $5.00 per share.

(+) Senseonics Holdings (SENS), which gained more than 12%, after releasing positive data showing that the performance of its Eversense sensor over four sensor cycles is stable and does not decrease over time and there was no degradation of patient glucose outcomes over the four sensor cycles.

