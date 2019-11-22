Health Care Sector Update for 11/22/2019: CYAD,SENS,ORGO

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were edging higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing more than 0.1% while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were up nearly 0.2% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was up more than 0.1%.

(+) Celyad SA (CYAD) climbed more than 5% on Friday after the oncology drugmaker said it has received about $9.4 million in grants and recoverable cash advances from the Walloon Region in Belgium. The new money will support development of the company's CAR-T cell-based drug candidates to treat certain types of acute myeloid leukemia along with next-generation drugs now in preclinical development.

(+) Senseonics Holdings (SENS) rose 7% after late Thursday the company reported positive new data for its Eversense continuous glucose monitor, saying 945 diabetic adults using the device over four sensor cycles experienced no degradation of their glucose outcomes as well as no decline in performance.

(-) Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO) dropped as much as 23% on Friday, sliding to a session low of $4.67 a share, after the regenerative medicine company priced 9 million Class A common shares at $5.00 apiece, representing a 17.6% discount to Thursday's closing price.

