Health Care Sector Update for 11/21/2023: PLSE, RCEL, JAGX

Health care stocks were advancing Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.9% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.6%.

In corporate news, Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) shares jumped 8.4% after the company said Tuesday it filed a premarket notification to the US Food and Drug Administration for its CellFX nsPFA percutaneous electrode, which was designed to treat atrial fibrillation.

Avita Medical (RCEL) tumbled nearly 20% after it lowered guidance for 2023 commercial revenue to between $49.5 million and $50.5 million, from the previous range of $51 million to $53 million.

Jaguar Health's (JAGX) Napo Pharmaceuticals said Tuesday it has not yet received results from its Good Clinical Practice vendors supporting its phase 3 trial of crofelemer. Its shares slumped 20%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.