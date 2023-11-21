News & Insights

US Markets
PLSE

Health Care Sector Update for 11/21/2023: PLSE, RCEL, JAGX

November 21, 2023 — 01:49 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were advancing Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.9% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.6%.

In corporate news, Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) shares jumped 8.4% after the company said Tuesday it filed a premarket notification to the US Food and Drug Administration for its CellFX nsPFA percutaneous electrode, which was designed to treat atrial fibrillation.

Avita Medical (RCEL) tumbled nearly 20% after it lowered guidance for 2023 commercial revenue to between $49.5 million and $50.5 million, from the previous range of $51 million to $53 million.

Jaguar Health's (JAGX) Napo Pharmaceuticals said Tuesday it has not yet received results from its Good Clinical Practice vendors supporting its phase 3 trial of crofelemer. Its shares slumped 20%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PLSE
RCEL
JAGX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.