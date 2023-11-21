Health Care Sector Update for 11/21/2023: GLMD

Health care stocks advanced late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.7% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.7%.

In corporate news, Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) shares dropped 13%. The company expects a delay of at least six months to begin its phase 2a trial of primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Can-Fite Biopharma (CANF) said Tuesday a person treated with namodenoson as part of a phase 2 liver cancer trial had a complete response and overall survival of 6.9 years. Its shares rose 12%.

Avita Medical (RCEL) tumbled nearly 19% after it lowered guidance for 2023 commercial revenue to between $49.5 million and $50.5 million, down from the previous range of $51 million to $53 million.

Jaguar Health's (JAGX) Napo Pharmaceuticals said Tuesday it has not yet received results from its Good Clinical Practice vendors supporting its phase 3 trial of crofelemer. Its shares slumped 23%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.