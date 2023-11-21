News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 11/21/2023: A, RCEL, MDT, XLV, IBB

November 21, 2023 — 09:16 am EST

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.8% lower and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.1% recently.

Agilent Technologies (A) reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP net income of $1.38 per diluted share, down from $1.53 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.34. Agilent Technologies was over 6% higher pre-bell.

Avita Medical (RCEL) was shedding over 12% in value after it lowered guidance for 2023 commercial revenue to between $49.5 million and $50.5 million, from the previous range of $51 million to $53 million.

Medtronic (MDT) was up more than 2% after it reported fiscal Q2 net sales of $7.98 billion, compared with $7.59 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ estimated $7.92 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

