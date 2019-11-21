US Markets
KRTX

Health Care Sector Update for 11/21/2019: KRTX,CGC,CRSP

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.14%

PFE +1.82%

ABT -0.58%

MRK +0.28%

AMGN +0.85%

Health care stocks were little changed in recent trade, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing almost 0.1% this afternoon while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were up less than 0.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was hanging on to a nearly 0.1% gain.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) fell 19.5% after the biopharmaceuticals company late Wednesday priced a $250 million public offering of 2.6 million common shares at $96 apiece, representing a 12% discount to its most recent closing price. The company also provided underwriters with a 30-day option to buy up to 390,000 additional shares.

In other sector news:

(+) Canopy Growth (CGC) was trading nearly 18% higher on Thursday. The Canadian medical and recreational marijuana company said it was aware of yet-to-be-certified securities class-action suits filed in the United States alleging it issued certain false and misleading statements. The company said the claims were without merit and that it will vigorously defend itself.

(-) CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) fell almost 11% after the gene-editing company priced a $274.1 million public offering of 4.25 million of its common shares at $64.50 apiece, or about 4% under Wednesday's closing price. Underwriters also received a 30-day option to buy up to 637,500 more shares to cover potential over-allotments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KRTX CGC CRSP

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular