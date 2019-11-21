Health Care Sector Update for 11/21/2019: KRTX,CGC,CRSP

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were little changed in recent trade, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing almost 0.1% this afternoon while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were up less than 0.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was hanging on to a nearly 0.1% gain.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) fell 19.5% after the biopharmaceuticals company late Wednesday priced a $250 million public offering of 2.6 million common shares at $96 apiece, representing a 12% discount to its most recent closing price. The company also provided underwriters with a 30-day option to buy up to 390,000 additional shares.

In other sector news:

(+) Canopy Growth (CGC) was trading nearly 18% higher on Thursday. The Canadian medical and recreational marijuana company said it was aware of yet-to-be-certified securities class-action suits filed in the United States alleging it issued certain false and misleading statements. The company said the claims were without merit and that it will vigorously defend itself.

(-) CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) fell almost 11% after the gene-editing company priced a $274.1 million public offering of 4.25 million of its common shares at $64.50 apiece, or about 4% under Wednesday's closing price. Underwriters also received a 30-day option to buy up to 637,500 more shares to cover potential over-allotments.

