Health Care Sector Update for 11/20/2023: PROK, MIRA, NURO, PXMD

Health care stocks were gaining late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.6%.

In corporate news, ProKidney (PROK) shares soared 45%. The company said it entered into an agreement with SC PIPE and SC Master to repurchase 7.26 million of its class A shares from the two selling shareholders for $1.309 per share.

Mira Pharmaceuticals (MIRA) shares soared 48% after the company said Monday it has launched a partnership with Miralogx, an intellectual property holding firm.

PaxMedica (PXMD) shares slumped 42%. The company said Monday it priced a public offering of 5.38 million shares and warrants to buy the same amount of shares at a combined price of $1.30 per share and accompanying warrants for expected gross proceeds of $7 million.

NeuroMetrix (NURO) said Monday it will implement a one-for-eight reverse split of its common stock in a bid to boost its per-share trading price to satisfy Nasdaq's $1 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing. Its shares shed 3.5%.

