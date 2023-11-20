Health Care Sector Update for 11/20/2023: NSTG, MNOV, MDT

Health care stocks were slightly down premarket Monday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was flat, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was marginally down.

In company news, NanoString Technologies (NSTG) was down nearly 11% after saying it is withdrawing its Q4 and full-year 2023 financial guidance pending a review of the impact of certain litigation on its business.

Medicinova (MNOV) advanced 16%, a day after saying that a glioblastoma phase 2 trial assessing MN-166 and temozolomide showed progression-free survival at six months of 44% in new patients and 31% for recurrent patients.

Medtronic (MDT) shares gained 1.5%, after the company said the United States Food and Drug Administration approved its Symplicity Spyral renal denervation system as a treatment option for hypertension.

