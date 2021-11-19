Health Care Sector Update for 11/19/2021: RDHL,FLGC,GRCL,LGVN

Health care stocks continued to lose ground this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 0.5%.

In company news, Redhill Biopharma (RDHL) plunged almost 28% on Friday after the Israeli biopharmaceutical company priced a $15.5 million public offering of 4.7 million American depositary shares. The company is expecting to use the net proceeds to fund commercialization activities and clinical development programs and for general corporate purposes.

Flora Growth (FLGC) shed 40% after the Canadian cannabis producer Friday priced an $30 million public offering of 10 million common shares at $3 each, or 18.7% under its last closing price. Investors also received one-half of a five-year warrant exercisable at $3.75 for each share they purchased in the offering.

Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) was down 2%, giving back a more than 26% advance earlier Friday that followed the FDA designating the drug maker's GC012F as an orphan drug after the CAR-T cell therapy "demonstrated fast, deep and durable responses" in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma during ongoing testing now underway in China.

Among gainers, Longeveron (LGVN) was nearly 45% higher, easing from a 114% morning surge to a record high of $14.75 a share, that followed the US Food and Drug Administration issuing a rare pediatric disease designation to the company's Lomecel-B drug candidate to treat hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.