Health Care Sector Update for 11/19/2021: LGVN, GRCL, MRK, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were climbing pre-bell Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) advanced by 0.07% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.21% higher recently.

Longeveron (LGVN) climbed by more than 77% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration granted a rare pediatric disease designation for Lomecel-B to treat hypoplastic left heart syndrome. Lomecel-B is an investigational drug that is currently being evaluated in a phase 2 trial for the rare and life-threatening congenital heart defect in infants.

Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) gained more than 27% after saying the FDA has granted orphan drug designation to its CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Merck (MRK) was 0.7% lower after announcing that it has halted dosing in a phase 2 trial of MK-8507 combined with islatravir as a once-weekly oral treatment candidate for HIV-1 infection at the recommendation of an external data monitoring committee.

