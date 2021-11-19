Health Care Sector Update for 11/19/2021: FLGC,GRCL,LGVN

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) also was down 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 0.8%.

In company news, Flora Growth (FLGC) dropped over 38% after the Canadian cannabis producer Friday priced an $30 million public offering of 10 million common shares at $3 each, or 18.7% under its last closing price. Investors also received one-half of a five-year warrant exercisable at $3.75 for each share they purchased in the offering.

Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) was down 3.8% lower, giving back a more than 26% advance earlier Friday that followed the FDA designating the drug maker's GC012F as an orphan drug after the CAR-T cell therapy "demonstrated fast, deep and durable responses" in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma during ongoing testing now underway in China.

Longeveron (LGVN) was nearly 42% higher, easing from a 114% morning surge to a record high of $14.75 a share, that followed the US Food and Drug Administration issuing a rare pediatric disease designation to the company's Lomecel-B drug candidate to treat hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

