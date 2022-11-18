Health Care Sector Update for 11/18/2022: ISEE, SY, GTHX

Health care stocks were mostly higher on Friday, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was climbing 0.1%.

In company news, Iveric bio (ISEE) gained nearly 27% after the US Food and Drug Administration designated its Zimura drug candidate as a breakthrough therapy to treat geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

So-Young International (SY) rose 9.8% after the medical aesthetics company reported 323.3 million renminbi ($45.5 million) in total revenue for its Q3 ended Sept. 30, down from 431.5 million renminbi during the year-ago period but still beating the single-analyst estimate looking for 307 million renminbi in quarterly revenue. So-Young also plans a $15 million stock buyback program running over the next 12 months.

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) slumped more than 24% after the oncology therapeutics company priced a $50.1 million public offering of 7.7 million shares at $6.50 apiece, or 24% under its last closing price.

