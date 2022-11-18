Health Care Sector Update for 11/18/2022: ISEE, APLS, TWST, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.7% higher and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.9% recently.

IVERIC bio (ISEE) was gaining over 20% in value after saying it has secured breakthrough therapy designation from the US Food and Drug Administration for avacincaptad pegol, or Zimura, which is intended for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) was up more than 13% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for review an amendment to its new drug application for pegcetacoplan, which was developed for the treatment of geographic atrophy, an advanced form of age-related macular degeneration.

Twist Bioscience (TWST) reported a fiscal Q4 net loss of $0.91 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.84 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $1.29 per share. Twist Bioscience was rallying past 10% recently.

