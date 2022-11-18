US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 11/18/2022: INM,ISEE,SY,GTHX

November 18, 2022

Health care stocks were mostly higher on Friday, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both climbing 1.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was climbing 0.6%.

In company news, InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) declined over 27% after the cannabinoid-based medications company Friday announced a $6 million private placement with two healthcare-focused institutional investors of more than 1.8 million common shares priced at $3.30 each, or 16.3% under Thursday's closing price. The investors also received seven-year options to buy up to 3.3 million additional share exercisable at $3.04 per share.

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) slumped almost 25% after the oncology therapeutics company priced a $50.1 million public offering of 7.7 million shares at $6.50 apiece, or 24% under its last closing price.

So-Young International (SY) rose 8.6% after the medical aesthetics company reported 323.3 million renminbi ($45.5 million) in total revenue for its Q3 ended Sept. 30, down from 431.5 million renminbi during the year-ago period but still beating the single-analyst estimate looking for 307 million renminbi in quarterly revenue. So-Young also plans a $15 million stock buyback program running over the next 12 months.

Iveric bio (ISEE) gained over 26% after the US Food and Drug Administration designated its Zimura drug candidate as a breakthrough therapy to treat geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

