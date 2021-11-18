Health Care Sector Update for 11/18/2021: RCUS,DRNA,NVO,CRDF,EVH

Health care stocks were narrowly split between winners and losers this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was slipping 0.4% in late trade.

In company news, Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) rallied Thursday, recently jumping out to a 19% gain to touch a best-ever $43.97 a share, after Gilead Sciences (GILD) has decided to exercise options to co-develop three of Arcus' clinical-stage biopharmaceuticals programs, triggering $725 million in initial payments to Arcus. If any of its prospective treatments for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, or colon and prostate cancers reach regulatory approvals, Arcus will equally share profits in the US with Gilead, which will hold exclusive international rights and pay tiered royalties to Arcus.

Evolent Health (EVH) gained 5.4% after JPMorgan raised its stock rating for the health care delivery and payments company to overweight from neutral previously and increased its price target for Evolent shares by $11 to $37 each.

Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) climbed almost 14% after saying Pfizer (PFE) invested $15 million in the early-stage drugmaker, buying 2.4 million Cardiff shares at $6.22 apiece. The company plans to use the new funds to advance its ongoing clinical programs to treat rare cancers, including metastatic colorectal or castrate-resistant prostate cancers and metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) raced almost 79% higher after agreeing to a $3.3 billion takeover offer from Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk (NVO), which will pay $38.25 in cash for each Dicerna share, representing an 80% premium over Wednesday's closing price. The deal is expected to accelerate Novo Nordisk's research within ribonucleic interference technology, with work on its first investigational RNAi therapeutic expected to begin in 2022. Novo Nordisk shares were fractionally higher.

