Health Care Sector Update for 11/18/2021: DRNA,NVO,CRDF,EVH

Health care stocks were little changed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) also was up 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was slipping 0.1%.

In company news, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) raced almost 79% higher after agreeing to a $3.3 billion takeover offer from Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk (NVO), which will pay $38.25 in cash for each Dicerna share, representing an 80% premium over Wednesday's closing price. The deal is expected to accelerate Novo Nordisk's research within ribonucleic interference technology, with work on its first investigational RNAi therapeutic expected to begin in 2022. Novo Nordisk shares were fractionally higher.

Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) climbed almost 11% after saying Pfizer (PFE) invested $15 million in the early-stage drugmaker, buying 2.4 million Cardiff shares at $6.22 apiece. The company plans to use the new funds to advance its ongoing clinical programs to treat rare cancers, including metastatic colorectal or castrate-resistant prostate cancers and metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Evolent Health (EVH) gained 3.1% after JPMorgan raised its stock rating for the health care delivery and payments company to overweight from neutral previously and increased its price target for Evolent shares by $11 to $37 each.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.