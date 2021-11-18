US Markets
DRNA

Health Care Sector Update for 11/18/2021: DRNA, NVO, VALN, PFE, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.08%, and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently climbing by 0.51%.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) was surging more than 78% after saying it entered an agreement to be acquired by Novo Nordisk (NVO) for $38.25 per share in cash for a total equity value of $3.3 billion.

Valneva (VALN) was nearly 3% higher after it reported revenue of 69.8 million euros ($79.2 million) in the first nine months of 2021, up from 58.8 million euros last year.

Pfizer (PFE) was slightly advancing after announcing an agreement to supply the US government with 10 million courses of its investigational antiviral COVID-19 pill Paxlovid for $5.29 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DRNA NVO VALN PFE XLV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular