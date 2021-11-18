Health Care Sector Update for 11/18/2021: DRNA, NVO, VALN, PFE, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.08%, and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently climbing by 0.51%.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) was surging more than 78% after saying it entered an agreement to be acquired by Novo Nordisk (NVO) for $38.25 per share in cash for a total equity value of $3.3 billion.

Valneva (VALN) was nearly 3% higher after it reported revenue of 69.8 million euros ($79.2 million) in the first nine months of 2021, up from 58.8 million euros last year.

Pfizer (PFE) was slightly advancing after announcing an agreement to supply the US government with 10 million courses of its investigational antiviral COVID-19 pill Paxlovid for $5.29 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.