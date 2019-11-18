Health Care Sector Update for 11/18/2019: MOR,KRTX,ABMD

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks fell Monday, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping over 0.1% this afternoon while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down almost 0.2% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling almost 0.4%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) MorphoSys (MOR) rose nearly 8% on Monday after saying its tafasitamab antibody used together with bendamustine, rituximab and bendamustine chemotherapies successfully passed the pre-planned interim analysis for futility in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma. An independent data monitoring committee also has reviewed the data and recommended MorphoSys increase the number of lymphoma patients in the phase II study by another 120 to 450 patients overall.

In other sector news:

(+) Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) soared in price on Monday, at last look climbing almost 410%, after saying its KarXT neurological drug candidate met its primary endpoint during phase II testing, demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia compared to placebo. Adverse events were equal in the KarXT and placebo groups, it said.

(-) Abiomed (ABMD) dropped over 20% on Monday after the medical device company's Impella implantable heart-assist device reportedly was linked to increased risk of death, bleeding and stroke. One of two studies presented Sunday at an industry conference in Philadelphia found that 45% of patients using Impella to sustain blood flow died compared a 34% mortality rate in patients using a balloon device, according to media reports.

