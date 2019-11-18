Health Care Sector Update for 11/18/2019: KRTX, DRNA, NVO, CLBS, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.25%

PFE: +0.30%

ABT: Flat

MRK: -0.24%

AMGN: Flat

Health care heavyweights were mixed in Monday's pre-bell trading.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX), which was surging more than 82% after saying a phase 2 trial of its neurological drug KarXT for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia met its primary endpoint.

(+) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) was up almost 14% after announcing a partnership with Novo Nordisk (NVO) to develop therapies for the treatment of liver-related cardio-metabolic diseases.

(+) Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) was 10% higher amid preliminary results of a proof-of-concept study which showed that its cell therapy, CLBS16, improved heart function and symptoms with no cell-related adverse events in patients with coronary microvascular dysfunction (CMD).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.