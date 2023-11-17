Health Care Sector Update for 11/17/2023: TWST, THC, BGNE, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Friday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.4% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently gaining 0.3%

Twist Bioscience (TWST) was climbing past 6% after reporting that its fiscal Q4 net loss narrowed to $0.81 per diluted share from $0.91 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.95.

Tenet Healthcare (THC) has entered into a definitive agreement to sell three hospitals and affiliated operations in South Carolina to Novant Health for about $2.4 billion, the companies said. Tenet Healthcare was over 7% higher pre-bell.

BeiGene (BGNE) was up more than 2% after saying the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Brukinsa in combination with obinutuzumab for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma, who have received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy.

