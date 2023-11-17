Health Care Sector Update for 11/17/2023: TMBR, CYTO, THAR, THC

Health care stocks eased Friday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.9%.

In corporate news, Altamira Therapeutics (CYTO) surged 192% after it said Friday it agreed to sell 51% of its Altamira Medica unit to an unnamed Swiss private equity investor for 2 million Swiss francs ($2.3 million) as part of a strategic repositioning around its RNA delivery technology.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR) shares soared almost 17% after it said Friday that the merger agreement with Leo US Holding wasn't approved by its stockholders.

Tharimmune (THAR) gained 13% after it said Friday that it will implement a 1-for-25 reverse stock split effective Nov. 20 to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement for continued listing.

Tenet Healthcare (THC) agreed to sell three hospitals and affiliated operations in South Carolina to Novant Health for $2.4 billion. Tenet shares jumped almost 10%.

