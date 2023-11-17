Health Care Sector Update for 11/17/2023: THC, THAR, SCLX

Health care stocks eased Friday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 1%.

In corporate news, Tenet Healthcare (THC) agreed to sell three hospitals and affiliated operations in South Carolina to Novant Health for $2.4 billion. Tenet shares jumped 9.8%.

Tharimmune (THAR) surged 14% after it said Friday that it will implement a 1-for-25 reverse stock split effective Nov. 20 to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement for continued listing.

Scilex (SCLX) rose almost 3% after saying Friday that the US Patent and Trademark Office has issued a second patent for its lead commercial product, ZTlido 1.8%, which is indicated for pain relief associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.