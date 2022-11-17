Health Care Sector Update for 11/17/2022: CTMX,REGN,ARDX,TNYA,BNOX

Healthcare stocks were edging lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sliding 0.3% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) falling 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was sinking 1.1%.

In company news, CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) gained almost 34% after the oncology therapeutics company Thursday announced a strategic research agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) combining their respective technologies to develop bispecific antibodies that remain inactive until activated in the tumor microenvironment. As part of the partnership, CytomX will receive a $30 million upfront payment and up to $2 billion in milestone payments tied to various clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones. Regeneron shares were 0.5% lower.

Ardelyx (ARDX) soared Thursday, climbing as much as 72% after a US Food and Drug Administration advisory committee by a 9-to-4 vote late Wednesday recommended the agency approve the company's Xphozah drug candidate as a standalone therapy to control serum phosphorus in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis. The Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs advisory committee also voted 10-to-2 in favor of combining Xphozah with phosphate binders.

Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA) tumbled over 23% after the precision medicines company late Wednesday priced a $75 million public offering of nearly 28.9 million common shares and pre-funded warrants at $2.60 apiece, representing an 18.5% discount to its last closing price.

Bionomics Limited (BNOX) fell more than 16% after the Australian biopharmaceuticals company overnight priced an upsized $5 million offering of 641,026 American depositary shares at $7.80 each, or 8% under Wednesday's closing price. The company added 41,026 shares to the deal over its original plans shortly before pricing, with net proceeds being used to fund clinical development of its BNC210 drug candidate and other general corporate purposes, according to the offering prospectus.

