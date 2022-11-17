Health Care Sector Update for 11/17/2022: ARDX,TNYA,BNOX

Health care stocks were narrowly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both rising 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was slipping 0.3%.

In company news, Ardelyx (ARDX) soared Thursday, climbing as much as 72%, after a US Food and Drug Administration advisory committee by a 9-to-4 vote late Wednesday recommended the agency approve the company's Xphozah drug candidate as a standalone therapy to control serum phosphorus in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis. The Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs advisory committee also voted 10-to-2 in favor of combining Xphozah with phosphate binders.

Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA) tumbled nearly 24% after the precision medicines company late Wednesday priced a $75 million public offering of nearly 28.9 million common shares and prefunded warrants at $2.60 apiece, representing an 18.5% discount to its last closing price.

Bionomics Limited (BNOX) fell 12.5% after the Australian biopharmaceuticals company overnight priced an upsized $5 million offering of 641,026 American depositary shares at $7.80 each, or 8% under Wednesday's closing price. The company added 41,026 shares to the deal over its original plans shortly before pricing, with net proceeds being used to fund clinical development of its BNC210 drug candidate and other general corporate purposes, according to the offering prospectus.

