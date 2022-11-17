Health Care Sector Update for 11/17/2022: ARDX, BGNE, PRVA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were declining premarket Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.6% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was slipping 1%.

Ardelyx (ARDX) was surging by over 59% after saying a US Food and Drug Administration advisory committee has recommended the approval of its kidney disease drug candidate Xphozah.

BeiGene (BGNE) was up more than 3% after saying the European Commission has approved Brukinsa, the brand name of zanubrutinib, for the treatment of adult patients with treatment-naive or relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Privia Health Group (PRVA) was 0.3% lower after saying a public offering of 5 million of its common shares being offered by certain selling stockholders was priced at $23.50 per share.

