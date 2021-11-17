Health Care Sector Update for 11/17/2021: VIR, GSK, BIIB, PAVM, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were flat to lower premarket Wednesday. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently inactive while the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.07%.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) was rallying past 7% after the company and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) unveiled US government contracts totaling $1 billion to purchase sotrovimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody for the early treatment of COVID-19.

Biogen (BIIB) was down more than 3% after the company and said aducanumab, which is intended for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, has received a negative trend vote by the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use.

PAVmed (PAVM) was shedding over 21% in value after it booked a Q3 adjusted loss of $0.10 per share, compared with an adjusted loss of $0.09 per share a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ projected an adjusted loss of $0.10 per share.

