US Markets
VIR

Health Care Sector Update for 11/17/2021: VIR, GSK, BIIB, PAVM, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were flat to lower premarket Wednesday. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently inactive while the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.07%.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) was rallying past 7% after the company and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) unveiled US government contracts totaling $1 billion to purchase sotrovimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody for the early treatment of COVID-19.

Biogen (BIIB) was down more than 3% after the company and said aducanumab, which is intended for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, has received a negative trend vote by the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use.

PAVmed (PAVM) was shedding over 21% in value after it booked a Q3 adjusted loss of $0.10 per share, compared with an adjusted loss of $0.09 per share a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ projected an adjusted loss of $0.10 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIR GSK BIIB PAVM XLV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular