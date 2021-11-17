Health Care Sector Update for 11/17/2021: RMTI,AVIR,PAVM

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing less than 0.1%.

In company news, Rockwell Medical (RMTI) climbed nearly 18% after the biopharmaceuticals company reported study results showing an intravenous combination of its ferric pyrophosphate citrate medication and the blood anticoagulant heparin showed no clinically relevant interactions affecting the ability of ferric pyrophosphate citrate to deliver iron to anemic patients with heomdialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease.

PAVmed (PAVM) dropped almost 14% after the medical device company reported $200,000 in Q3 revenue, trailing the four-analyst consensus expecting $280,000 for the three months ended Sept. 30.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) plunged over 24% after late Tuesday said it was scrapping its strategic collaboration with Roche Pharmaceuticals to develop Atea's AT-527 anti-viral drug candidate for the treatment of COVID-19. Roche will return all rights and licenses for AT-527 to Atea on Feb. 10.

