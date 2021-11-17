Health Care Sector Update for 11/17/2021: ALHC,RMTI,AVIR,PAVM

Health care stocks were moderately higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) both up 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index gained less than 0.1%.

In company news, Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) shares fell 7.2% after the Medicare Advantage insurer announced a secondary offering of 8 million shares by institutional investors General Atlantic and Warburg Pincus as well as CEO John Kao and several other Alignment executives.

PAVmed (PAVM) dropped over 17% after the medical device company reported Q3 results, posting $200,000 in revenue while analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $280,000 on average for the three months ended Sept. 30.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) shares plunged nearly 24% after the company said it is scrapping its strategic collaboration with Roche Pharmaceuticals to develop Atea's AT-527 anti-viral drug candidate for the treatment of COVID-19. Roche will return all rights and licenses for AT-527 to Atea on Feb. 10.

Rockwell Medical (RMTI) climbed more than 10% after reporting study results showing an intravenous combination of its ferric pyrophosphate citrate medication and the blood anticoagulant heparin showed no clinically relevant interactions affecting the ability of ferric pyrophosphate citrate to deliver iron to anemic patients with heomdialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease.

