Health Care Sector Update for 11/16/2023: RVPH, ADMA, WBA

November 16, 2023 — 01:45 pm EST

Health care stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each up about 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.8%.

In corporate news, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) shares fell 3.9% after it said most of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day in the US for the first time in company history to benefit its workforce.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (RVPH) said it has signed agreements with several healthcare-focused institutional investors, and an investment vehicle managed by a firm affiliated with a board member, for a registered direct offering with expected gross proceeds of about $30 million. Its shares slumped almost 8%.

ADMA Biologics (ADMA) said Thursday it has obtained US Food and Drug Administration approval for its tenth plasma collection facility, which is located in Laurel, Maryland. Its shares rose 0.4%.

