Health Care Sector Update for 11/16/2022: BKD, DNA, ALC, NTRA

November 16, 2022 — 04:00 pm EST

Health care stocks were narrowly mixed late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing less than 0.1% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) slipping less than 0.1%. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 0.8%.

In company news, Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) plunged more than 33% at one point, touching its lowest price since October 2020 after the senior communities company announced plans for a $125 million public offering of 2.5 million tangible equity units (BKDT) consisting of a prepaid stock purchase contract and a senior amortizing note maturing in November 2025.

Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) slid more than 13% after the cell programming company Wednesday began a $100 million public offering of its class A shares through BTIG as its bookrunner.

Alcon (ALC) added 5% after the eye-care products company reported core Q3 net income of $0.50 per share, down from $0.54 during the same quarter last year but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.

Natera (NTRA) rose 7.3% after the molecular diagnostics company priced a $400 million follow-on offering of more than 11.4 million shares at $35 each or 2.4% above Tuesday's closing price.

