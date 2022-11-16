US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 11/16/2022: ALC, DNA, BNR, XLV, IBB

November 16, 2022 — 09:15 am EST

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.1% higher, while the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was down 0.1%.

Alcon (ALC) was gaining over 7% in value even after it reported Q3 core diluted earnings of $0.50, down from $0.54 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.49.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (DNA) declined nearly 9% after saying it plans to launch a public offering of $100 million of its class A common shares.

Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) reported a Q3 loss of 2.23 Chinese renminbi ($0.31) per diluted share, wider than 1.64 renminbi a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of 2.35 renminbi. Burning Rock Biotech was recently up more than 10%.

