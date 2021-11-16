Health Care Sector Update for 11/16/2021: KZR, BNR, MRNA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.06% lower and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently 0.02% higher.

Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) was surging past 48% after saying interim results from the phase 2 portion of a trial evaluating an immunoproteasome inhibitor in patients with active, proliferative lupus nephritis showed that KZR-616 delivered a "clinically meaningful benefit."

Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) was over 3% lower after it reported a Q3 net loss of 1.64 renminbi ($0.25) per share, which is wider than last year's net loss of 1.22 renminbi per share. The estimate of two analysts provided by Capital IQ was for a loss of 1.03 renminbi per share.

Moderna (MRNA) said the EU and European Economic Area countries have agreed to donate more than 70 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the Covax facility this year. Moderna was down more than 1% in recent trading.

