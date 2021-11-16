US Markets
KZR

Health Care Sector Update for 11/16/2021: KZR, BNR, MRNA, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.06% lower and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently 0.02% higher.

Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) was surging past 48% after saying interim results from the phase 2 portion of a trial evaluating an immunoproteasome inhibitor in patients with active, proliferative lupus nephritis showed that KZR-616 delivered a "clinically meaningful benefit."

Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) was over 3% lower after it reported a Q3 net loss of 1.64 renminbi ($0.25) per share, which is wider than last year's net loss of 1.22 renminbi per share. The estimate of two analysts provided by Capital IQ was for a loss of 1.03 renminbi per share.

Moderna (MRNA) said the EU and European Economic Area countries have agreed to donate more than 70 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the Covax facility this year. Moderna was down more than 1% in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KZR BNR MRNA XLV IBB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular