Health Care Sector Update for 11/16/2021: BIMI, KZR, DH

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) also was up 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing just 0.1%.

In company news, BIMI International Medical (BIMI) was 54% higher, easing from an earlier 82% advance, after the pharmaceuticals and medical device distributor overnight reported a 345% increase in Q3 revenue over year-ago levels to $13.78 million. It also narrowed its net loss for the three months ended Sept. 30 to $1.7 million from $1.9 million loss last year. Analyst estimates were not available.

Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) rose over 30% after saying its KZR-616 drug candidate delivered a "clinically meaningful benefit" during phase II testing in patients with active proliferative lupus nephritis, with three of the five patients with the autoimmune disease affecting the kidneys treated with the immunoproteasome inhibitor showing a reduction in urine proteins of 50% or more over baseline levels.

Definitive Healthcare (DH) fell 12% after the health care database announced plans for a follow-on public offering of 11 million of its class A shares. Net proceeds will be used for potential acquisitions and other general corporate purposes, including buying up to 7 million limited liability interests, along with related equity transactions, from its AIDH TopCo subsidiary.

