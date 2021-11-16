Health Care Sector Update for 11/16/2021: APLS, BIMI, KZR, DH

Health care stocks gave in to modest profit-taking late in Tuesday trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) also was up 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.2%.

In company news, Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) gained 12% after the drug maker priced an upsized $350 million public offering of nearly 8.8 million common stock shares at $40 apiece. The company and underwriters added an extra $50 million of the shares to the deal shortly before pricing.

BIMI International Medical (BIMI) closed 55% higher, easing from an earlier 82% advance, after the pharmaceuticals and medical device distributor overnight reported a 345% increase in Q3 revenue over year-ago levels to $13.78 million. It also narrowed its net loss for the three months ended Sept. 30 to $1.7 million from $1.9 million loss last year. Analyst estimates were not available.

Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) rose almost 38% after saying its KZR-616 drug candidate delivered a "clinically meaningful benefit" during phase II testing in patients with active proliferative lupus nephritis, with three of the five patients with the autoimmune disease affecting the kidneys treated with the immunoproteasome inhibitor showing a reduction in urine proteins of 50% or more over baseline levels.

Among decliners, Definitive Healthcare (DH) fell almost 10% after the health care database announced plans for a follow-on public offering of 11 million of its class A shares. Net proceeds will be used for potential acquisitions and other general corporate purposes, including buying up to 7 million limited liability interests, along with related equity transactions, from its AIDH TopCo subsidiary.

