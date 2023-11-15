Health Care Sector Update for 11/15/2023: CRMD, CTLT, SCLX

Health care stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.9%.

In corporate news, CorMedix's (CRMD) shares jumped 11%. The company's DefenCath drug was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Scilex (SCLX) gained 6.1% after the company said it was granted a new patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office for its lead commercial product ZTlido.

Catalent (CTLT) rose 12% after fiscal Q1 results beat expectations by analysts.

