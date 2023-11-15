Health Care Sector Update for 11/15/2023: ACLX, GILD, CTLT, ARCT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.2% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was unchanged.

Arcellx (ACLX) was up more than 12% after the company and Gilead Sciences' (GILD) unit Kite agreed to expand their existing collaboration, which was first announced in December 2022.

Catalent (CTLT) reported a fiscal Q1 adjusted net loss of $0.10 per diluted share, swinging from adjusted net income of $0.34 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted loss of $0.13 per share. Catalent was up more than 5% in premarket activity.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings (ARCT) was gaining over 15% in value after it reported a Q3 net loss of $0.61 per diluted share, narrowing from a net loss of $1.33 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $1.65.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.