Health Care Sector Update for 11/15/2022: IMGN, PCRX, AFMD, XLV, IBB

November 15, 2022 — 09:23 am EST

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was advancing by 0.8% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 1.6% recently.

ImmunoGen (IMGN) was gaining over 6% in value after saying it has obtained US Food and Drug Administration accelerated approval for Elahere as a treatment for adult patients with platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer.

Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) was 5% higher after reporting that preliminary net product sales of its Exparel analgesic totaled $45 million for October, up from $42.5 million a year earlier.

Affimed (AFMD) was up more than 10% after it reported a Q3 loss Tuesday of 0.11 euros ($0.11) per diluted share, compared with a loss of 0.14 euros a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a loss of 0.18 euros.

