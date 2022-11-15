Health Care Sector Update for 11/15/2022: AZTA,DRIO,ACRX

Health care stocks were edging higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) each climbing about 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.4%.

In company news, Azenta (AZTA) rallied Tuesday, climbing almost 29%, after the life sciences company overnight beat Wall Street estimates with its fiscal Q4 results and projected a 30% increase in its FY23 revenue over the prior 12 months when it generated $555 million in product sales and service revenue. Analysts, on average, are expecting $665.8 million in revenue this year at Azenta.

DarioHealth (DRIO) added nearly 25% after the digital therapeutics company lowered its Q3 net loss to $0.64 per share compared with a $1.18 per share loss during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.76 per share loss. Revenue grew 17.3% year-over-year to $6.6 million during the three months ended Sept. 30, also topping the $6.3 million analyst mean.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) rose almost 5%, recovering from a 7% morning retreat, after the specialty drug maker reported a 217% increase in Q3 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $507,000 although that still trailed the two-analyst consensus call expecting $630,000.

