Health Care Sector Update for 11/15/2021: TGTX,ABOS,LIVN,EYPT

Health care stocks continued to lose ground this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was slipping 0.6%.

In company news, TG Therapeutics (TGTX) tumbled almost 15% after Goldman Sachs Monday lowered its investment recommendation for the biopharmaceuticals company to sell from neutral and also cut its price target for the company's shares by $7 to $26.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) slid 8.5% after the biopharmaceuticals company Monday reported a Q3 loss of $3.9 million, expanding on a $2.5 million net loss during the same quarter last year. The early-stage drug maker recorded no revenue during either the three months ended Sept. 30 or during the year-ago quarter.

LivaNova (LIVN) dropped 6.3% after an appeals court in Milan ordered the medical device company to pay 453 million euros ($519 million) in damages to SNIA, the former parent of Sorin Group. UK-based LivaNova said it was considering all available remedies, including a potential appeal to the Italian Supreme Court.

Among gainers, Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) climbed 2.1% after announcing positive interim results for its EYP-1901 drug candidate in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration, with the bioerodible sustained delivery anti-vascular endothelial growth factor reducing the overall treatment burden of patients by 79% after six months during phase I testing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.