US Markets
TGTX

Health Care Sector Update for 11/15/2021: TGTX,ABOS,LIVN,EYPT

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks continued to lose ground this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was slipping 0.6%.

In company news, TG Therapeutics (TGTX) tumbled almost 15% after Goldman Sachs Monday lowered its investment recommendation for the biopharmaceuticals company to sell from neutral and also cut its price target for the company's shares by $7 to $26.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) slid 8.5% after the biopharmaceuticals company Monday reported a Q3 loss of $3.9 million, expanding on a $2.5 million net loss during the same quarter last year. The early-stage drug maker recorded no revenue during either the three months ended Sept. 30 or during the year-ago quarter.

LivaNova (LIVN) dropped 6.3% after an appeals court in Milan ordered the medical device company to pay 453 million euros ($519 million) in damages to SNIA, the former parent of Sorin Group. UK-based LivaNova said it was considering all available remedies, including a potential appeal to the Italian Supreme Court.

Among gainers, Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) climbed 2.1% after announcing positive interim results for its EYP-1901 drug candidate in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration, with the bioerodible sustained delivery anti-vascular endothelial growth factor reducing the overall treatment burden of patients by 79% after six months during phase I testing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TGTX ABOS LIVN EYPT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular