US Markets
LIVN

Health Care Sector Update for 11/15/2021: LIVN, DNA, LXRX, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Monday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) was climbing by 0.31% while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.49% higher recently.

LivaNova (LIVN) was slipping past 6% after an appeals court in Milan ordered the company to pay 453 million euros ($519 million) in damages relating to certain environmental liabilities incurred by subsidiaries of SNIA, the former parent of Sorin Group.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (DNA) reported Q3 loss of $0.08 per diluted share, wider compared with a loss of $0.02 a year earlier. Ginkgo Bioworks was up more than 3% in recent trading.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) was advancing nearly 6% after saying its investigational drug sotagliflozin showed clinical benefit in heart failure and blood glucose control based on data from its late-stage trials.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LIVN DNA LXRX XLV IBB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular