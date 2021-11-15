Health Care Sector Update for 11/15/2021: LIVN, DNA, LXRX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Monday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) was climbing by 0.31% while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.49% higher recently.

LivaNova (LIVN) was slipping past 6% after an appeals court in Milan ordered the company to pay 453 million euros ($519 million) in damages relating to certain environmental liabilities incurred by subsidiaries of SNIA, the former parent of Sorin Group.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (DNA) reported Q3 loss of $0.08 per diluted share, wider compared with a loss of $0.02 a year earlier. Ginkgo Bioworks was up more than 3% in recent trading.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) was advancing nearly 6% after saying its investigational drug sotagliflozin showed clinical benefit in heart failure and blood glucose control based on data from its late-stage trials.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.