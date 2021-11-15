Health Care Sector Update for 11/15/2021: ABOS, LIVN, EYPT

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was slipping 0.3%.

In company news, Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) slid 8.3% after the biopharmaceuticals company Monday reported a Q3 loss of $3.9 million, expanding on a $2.5 million net loss during the same quarter last year. The clinical-stage drug maker recorded no revenue during either the three months ended Sept. 30 or during the year-ago quarter.

LivaNova (LIVN) dropped 7.1% after an appeals court in Milan ordered the medical device company to pay 453 million euros ($519 million) in damages to SNIA, the former parent of Sorin Group. UK-based LivaNova said it was considering all available remedies, including a potential appeal to the Italian Supreme Court.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) climbed 3% after announcing positive interim results for its EYP-1901 drug candidate in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration, with the bioerodible sustained delivery anti-vascular endothelial growth factor reducing the overall treatment burden of patients by 79% after six months during phase I testing.

