Health Care Sector Update for 11/15/2019: TORC, AGRX, AMRN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ -0.08%

PFE +0.16%

ABT Flat

MRK -0.18%

AMGN Flat

Leading health care stocks were mixed in Friday's pre-bell trading.

Early movers include:

(-) resTORbio (TORC), which was slumping by more than 76% after the company said a phase 3 trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of RTB101 failed to meet its primary endpoint of reducing the percentage of elderly patients with clinically symptomatic respiratory illness.

(-) Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) was down over 30% as the US Food and Drug Administration extended the review period of the new drug application for its contraceptive patch Twirla from Nov. 16 to Feb. 16.

(+) Amarin (AMRN) was up more than 5% in value after saying it has secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration's Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee to expand its heart Vascepa to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events.

