News & Insights

US Markets
JAZZ

Health Care Sector Update for 11/14/2023: JAZZ, ALXO, ABSI, XLV, IBB

November 14, 2023 — 09:10 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday, with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently up 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) 0.6% higher.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) was gaining 5% in value amid an exclusive global licensing agreement with Autifony Therapeutics to discover and develop drug candidates for "two different ion channel targets associated with neurological disorders."

ALX Oncology (ALXO) was down more than 1% after it reported a Q3 diluted net loss of $1.24 per share, compared with the net loss of $0.87 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.87.

Absci (ABSI) was 4% higher after saying it has entered into a drug discovery partnership with Almirall to develop and market artificial intelligence-designed therapies for dermatological diseases.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JAZZ
ALXO
ABSI
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.