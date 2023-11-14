Health Care Sector Update for 11/14/2023: JAZZ, ALXO, ABSI, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday, with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently up 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) 0.6% higher.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) was gaining 5% in value amid an exclusive global licensing agreement with Autifony Therapeutics to discover and develop drug candidates for "two different ion channel targets associated with neurological disorders."

ALX Oncology (ALXO) was down more than 1% after it reported a Q3 diluted net loss of $1.24 per share, compared with the net loss of $0.87 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.87.

Absci (ABSI) was 4% higher after saying it has entered into a drug discovery partnership with Almirall to develop and market artificial intelligence-designed therapies for dermatological diseases.

